June 11 (UPI) -- A Florida bear seen enjoying a resident's hot tub and taking a long backyard nap was later captured and relocated with the help of doughnuts.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the bear was spotted in a Punta Gorda neighborhood on Sunday.

The bruin was caught on camera taking a soak in a resident's hot tub before removing the cushions from an outdoor couch and taking a six hour nap in the backyard.

FWC personnel used hazing techniques to encourage the bear to leave the property, and it ended up scaling a tree in a nearby vacant lot.

The bear descended from the tree Monday and was ensnared in a trap baited with doughnuts, the FWC said.

Wildlife officers said the bear was relocated to a state park near Punta Gorda.