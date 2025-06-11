Trending
Odd News
June 11, 2025 / 11:06 AM

Winner of D.C. Lego contest shows pandas taking over the capital

By Ben Hooper
June 11 (UPI) -- The Lego Discovery Center Washington, D.C., unveiled the winner of its 2025 Mini Master Model Builder qualifying competition: a 12-year-old's creation showing the nation's capital being taken over by pandas.

The Lego Discovery Center, located in the District's Springfield Town Center, said it will display the build, titled Panda-monium in D.C., through June 30, and it will then be sent to the Lego House in Billund, Denmark, to be judged alongside Mini Master Model Builder creations from 27 other Lego Discovery Centers across the globe.

The scene's creator, 12-year-old Ricky, then has the chance to be named Lego's first-ever Global Mini Master Model Builder.

The build features pandas taking over famous Washington locations and artifacts including the Washington Monument, the National History Museum, the Hope Diamond, the Declaration of Independence, a Metro station and the stovepipe hat from the Lincoln Monument.

Ricky said the build took "easily 100 hours" to complete.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Library returns 1953 wedding photo found in book to couple's family
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Library returns 1953 wedding photo found in book to couple's family
June 10 (UPI) -- A volunteer at a Michigan library found a wedding photo from the 1950s inside a book and the facility was able to return the precious picture to the couple's granddaughter.
Officials round up 60 cows set loose in California city
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Officials round up 60 cows set loose in California city
June 10 (UPI) -- Animal services officials in a California city are asking residents to report any cow sightings after someone set about 60 cattle loose.
Mystery sheep on the lam wrangled in Milwaukee
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mystery sheep on the lam wrangled in Milwaukee
June 10 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Milwaukee experienced a unique situation when they were called to round up a nearly 200-pound sheep wandering loose in the city.
Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record
June 9 (UPI) -- A Swiss man put his cold endurance to the test and broke a Guinness World Record by spending more than 2 hours buried in the snow while wearing only his swimming trunks.
Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
June 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman took a store clerk's suggestion and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 prize.
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
June 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office assisted with the capture of a nearly 400-pound alligator and joked the reptile was cited on "suspicion of being a dinosaur without proper papers."
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
Odd News // 1 day ago
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
June 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers of an important piece of airport protocol: Costco membership cards do not count as REAL ID.
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Odd News // 2 days ago
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
June 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts had a "busy day" when they rescued a baby raccoon found standing on a doorstep and a baby groundhog entangled in a batting cage net.
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Odd News // 2 days ago
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
June 9 (UPI) -- A pet zebra that escaped from his owner's home in Tennessee was found near a highway just over a week later and airlifted to a waiting trailer by a helicopter.
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Odd News // 4 days ago
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
June 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who received a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket as a gift from her father ended up winning $2 million.

