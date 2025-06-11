Winner of D.C. Lego contest shows pandas taking over the capital

June 11 (UPI) -- The Lego Discovery Center Washington, D.C., unveiled the winner of its 2025 Mini Master Model Builder qualifying competition: a 12-year-old's creation showing the nation's capital being taken over by pandas.

The Lego Discovery Center, located in the District's Springfield Town Center, said it will display the build, titled Panda-monium in D.C., through June 30, and it will then be sent to the Lego House in Billund, Denmark, to be judged alongside Mini Master Model Builder creations from 27 other Lego Discovery Centers across the globe.

The scene's creator, 12-year-old Ricky, then has the chance to be named Lego's first-ever Global Mini Master Model Builder.

The build features pandas taking over famous Washington locations and artifacts including the Washington Monument, the National History Museum, the Hope Diamond, the Declaration of Independence, a Metro station and the stovepipe hat from the Lincoln Monument.

Ricky said the build took "easily 100 hours" to complete.