June 11, 2025 / 4:25 PM

New York man plays golf for 36 consecutive hours

By Ben Hooper
June 11 (UPI) -- A New York man may have earned a Guinness World Record by playing golf for 36 consecutive hours.

Kelechi Ezihie, a Long Island man who is originally from Nigeria, hit the links at Huntington Crescent Club at 6 p.m. Sunday with the intention of playing the game for 24 hours, the minimum goal set by Guinness World Records to originate the title for the longest marathon playing golf.

Ezihie's plans abruptly changed halfway through his attempt when he was told a Norwegian man had just completed an attempt that went on for 32 hours.

Ezihie extended his own attempt and ended up finishing after 36 hours of golf on Tuesday.

Evidence from his attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records.

Ezihie said his goal is to expand the reach of golf, especially to young people in Nigeria, where he bought land and plans to build a course.

"People assume that golf is for the wealthy and I'm trying to change that," Ezihie told CBS New York. "The goal is to let people know that golf is a game for everybody. Whatever your economic background or somebody with special needs, you can play the game of golf."

