June 10, 2025 / 12:18 PM

Officials round up 60 cows set loose in California city

By Ben Hooper
June 10 (UPI) -- Animal services officials in a California city are asking residents to report any cow sightings after someone set about 60 cattle loose.

City of Antioch Animal Services said on social media that officers responded to a report of cows on the loose at about 2 a.m. Sunday and they arrived to find about 60 cows, calves and bulls had been released from their pasture in the area of James Donlon/Gentrytown Drive.

Animal services, police, the owner of the animals and local residents spent hours rounding up loose bovines around Gentrytown Park, but officials cautioned that some of the cattle remained on the lam.

"Two bulls decided to test their driving skills on the 3rd hole at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center," the post said. "The bulls are now in the Regional Parks side merely offering their moo-t opinions on the golfers' swing."

Locals are being asked to report any cattle sightings in residential areas.

