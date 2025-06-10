Trending
Odd News
June 10, 2025 / 1:58 PM

Library returns 1953 wedding photo found in book to couple's family

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 10 (UPI) -- A volunteer at a Michigan library found a wedding photo from the 1950s inside a book and the facility was able to return the precious picture to the couple's granddaughter.

The Sterling Heights Public Library said on social media that the photo, labeled "Frank and Josephine Ruggirello, Nana-Nono," was found inside a tome donated to the library's Used, But Sterling Bookstore.

"One of my childhood friends who I haven't spoken to in years tagged me in this post, and so I read the post from the Sterling Heights Public Library," Sarah Ruggirello told WXYZ-TV. "And she recognized my last name in it and said 'Hey, are these some family members of yours?'"

Ruggirello confirmed the photo was from her grandparents' Detroit wedding on Sept. 26, 1953.

Frank Ruggirello died in 2020, and Josephine died in 2023. The couple had been married for 67 years.

Sarah Ruggirello said the photo is now a family treasure.

"My dad and I have never seen this exact photo before. We didn't know this exact photo existed," Ruggirello said. "I think now I'm going to frame it and display it somewhere in my house just because this was such a cool story and such a cool thing that happened."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Officials round up 60 cows set loose in California city
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Officials round up 60 cows set loose in California city
June 10 (UPI) -- Animal services officials in a California city are asking residents to report any cow sightings after someone set about 60 cattle loose.
Mystery sheep on the lam wrangled in Milwaukee
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mystery sheep on the lam wrangled in Milwaukee
June 10 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Milwaukee experienced a unique situation when they were called to round up a nearly 200-pound sheep wandering loose in the city.
Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record
June 9 (UPI) -- A Swiss man put his cold endurance to the test and broke a Guinness World Record by spending more than 2 hours buried in the snow while wearing only his swimming trunks.
Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
June 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman took a store clerk's suggestion and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 prize.
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
June 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office assisted with the capture of a nearly 400-pound alligator and joked the reptile was cited on "suspicion of being a dinosaur without proper papers."
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
Odd News // 1 day ago
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
June 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers of an important piece of airport protocol: Costco membership cards do not count as REAL ID.
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
June 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts had a "busy day" when they rescued a baby raccoon found standing on a doorstep and a baby groundhog entangled in a batting cage net.
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
June 9 (UPI) -- A pet zebra that escaped from his owner's home in Tennessee was found near a highway just over a week later and airlifted to a waiting trailer by a helicopter.
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Odd News // 3 days ago
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
June 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who received a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket as a gift from her father ended up winning $2 million.
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Odd News // 4 days ago
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
June 6 (UPI) -- A team of physicists from a British university used nanotechnology to create what they dubbed "the world's smallest violin," an instrument that can't be seen without a microscope.

Trending Stories

Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record
Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record
Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope

Follow Us