June 10 (UPI) -- A volunteer at a Michigan library found a wedding photo from the 1950s inside a book and the facility was able to return the precious picture to the couple's granddaughter.

The Sterling Heights Public Library said on social media that the photo, labeled "Frank and Josephine Ruggirello, Nana-Nono," was found inside a tome donated to the library's Used, But Sterling Bookstore.

"One of my childhood friends who I haven't spoken to in years tagged me in this post, and so I read the post from the Sterling Heights Public Library," Sarah Ruggirello told WXYZ-TV. "And she recognized my last name in it and said 'Hey, are these some family members of yours?'"

Ruggirello confirmed the photo was from her grandparents' Detroit wedding on Sept. 26, 1953.

Frank Ruggirello died in 2020, and Josephine died in 2023. The couple had been married for 67 years.

Sarah Ruggirello said the photo is now a family treasure.

"My dad and I have never seen this exact photo before. We didn't know this exact photo existed," Ruggirello said. "I think now I'm going to frame it and display it somewhere in my house just because this was such a cool story and such a cool thing that happened."