June 10, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Mystery sheep on the lam wrangled in Milwaukee

By Ben Hooper
June 10 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Milwaukee experienced a unique situation when they were called to round up a nearly 200-pound sheep wandering loose in the city.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission said local police received a report of a sheep on the lam on Forest Home Avenue on Friday morning.

The sheep was located around 23rd and Rogers and was loaded into a transport van.

"We were going to put him inside our facility, and then he got here and we realized he was way too big to go inside," MADACC representative Kate Hartlund told WISN-TV.

She said the organization created an outdoor space for the nearly 200-pound sheep and set about helping the animal to cool down with shade and water.

"He was booking it! Even the officer who brought him in said he was really running down Forest Home, so he was panting, he was exhausted, he was stressed out," Hartlund said.

The sheep is now being fostered by an Ozaukee County farm. Hartlund said the farm has offered to adopt the sheep if its owner can't be found.

MADACC officials said they suspect the sheep may have escaped from a trailer while being transported through the city.

"He was really friendly, he was very sweet, so please call us if you happen to see a goat or a sheep or something running around downtown Milwaukee, not something you normally see, but we're here to help if need be," Hartlund said.

