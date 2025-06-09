Trending
Odd News
June 9, 2025 / 10:17 AM

Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 9 (UPI) -- A pet zebra that escaped from his owner's home in Tennessee was found near a highway just over a week later and airlifted to a waiting trailer by a helicopter.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the zebra, named Ed, escaped from his owner's home in Christina on May 31, just one day after arriving at his new home.

Ed was finally located Sunday in a pasture near the Buchanan Estates subdivision, close to Interstate 24.

Deputies arrived alongside personnel from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Ed was wrapped in a net and airlifted by a helicopter to a trailer waiting to take him home.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
June 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts had a "busy day" when they rescued a baby raccoon found standing on a doorstep and a baby groundhog entangled in a batting cage net.
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
June 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who received a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket as a gift from her father ended up winning $2 million.
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Odd News // 2 days ago
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
June 6 (UPI) -- A team of physicists from a British university used nanotechnology to create what they dubbed "the world's smallest violin," an instrument that can't be seen without a microscope.
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
Odd News // 2 days ago
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
June 6 (UPI) -- Drivers and pedestrians in Birmingham, England, were left stunned Friday morning when an escaped bull caused chaos on the city's streets.
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
June 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin zoo announced it has called off the search for an otter on the loose since March, explaining the animal "has made the decision to be a wild otter."
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
June 5 (UPI) -- A California animal control officer teamed up with public works employees to rescue a kitten trapped underground in a storm drain.
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
June 5 (UPI) -- A wild elephant wandered out of a national park in Thailand to visit a grocery store, where the peckish pachyderm feasted on eggs and sweet treats.
Sydney cockatoos learn to use drinking fountains
Odd News // 3 days ago
Sydney cockatoos learn to use drinking fountains
June 5 (UPI) -- A team of researchers in Australia published a paper about how the population of sulphur-crested cockatoos in Sydney have learned to operate drinking fountains designed for human use.
Firefighters rescue stuck baby deer from metal fence
Odd News // 4 days ago
Firefighters rescue stuck baby deer from metal fence
June 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a young deer that tried to squeeze between the bars of a metal fence and became stuck.
Peacock creates hazard on Colorado golf course
Odd News // 4 days ago
Peacock creates hazard on Colorado golf course
June 4 (UPI) -- A Colorado animal control officer responded to a local golf course to remove an unusual hazard from the fairway -- a peacock.

Trending Stories

Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets

Follow Us