Trending
Odd News
June 9, 2025 / 1:20 PM

Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 9 (UPI) -- A Swiss man put his cold endurance to the test and broke a Guinness World Record by spending more than 2 hours buried in the snow while wearing only his swimming trunks.

Elias Meyer, a competitive powerlifter, said he decided to take on the title for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow after discovering no one had yet cracked the 2-hour mark.

The previous record, set by Polish man Valerjan Romanvoski in 2022, stood at 1 hour, 45 minutes and 2 seconds.

Meyer, wearing only his swimsuit, was buried under a mound of snow for 2 hours and 7 seconds.

He said the cold bothered him less than the weight of the snow pressing down on him.

"The heavy snow pressed me down, causing my shoulders and elbows to ache. Perhaps you also feel a sharp ice cube against your back, with no chance to do anything about it, you can only be thankful, thankful for everything," Meyer wrote on Instagram.

The athlete said he wanted to demonstrate that the "body is capable of incredible things."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
June 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman took a store clerk's suggestion and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 prize.
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
June 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office assisted with the capture of a nearly 400-pound alligator and joked the reptile was cited on "suspicion of being a dinosaur without proper papers."
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
Odd News // 2 hours ago
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
June 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers of an important piece of airport protocol: Costco membership cards do not count as REAL ID.
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
June 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts had a "busy day" when they rescued a baby raccoon found standing on a doorstep and a baby groundhog entangled in a batting cage net.
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
June 9 (UPI) -- A pet zebra that escaped from his owner's home in Tennessee was found near a highway just over a week later and airlifted to a waiting trailer by a helicopter.
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
June 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who received a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket as a gift from her father ended up winning $2 million.
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Odd News // 3 days ago
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
June 6 (UPI) -- A team of physicists from a British university used nanotechnology to create what they dubbed "the world's smallest violin," an instrument that can't be seen without a microscope.
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
June 6 (UPI) -- Drivers and pedestrians in Birmingham, England, were left stunned Friday morning when an escaped bull caused chaos on the city's streets.
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
June 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin zoo announced it has called off the search for an otter on the loose since March, explaining the animal "has made the decision to be a wild otter."
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
June 5 (UPI) -- A California animal control officer teamed up with public works employees to rescue a kitten trapped underground in a storm drain.

Trending Stories

Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild

Follow Us