Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record

June 9 (UPI) -- A Swiss man put his cold endurance to the test and broke a Guinness World Record by spending more than 2 hours buried in the snow while wearing only his swimming trunks.

Elias Meyer, a competitive powerlifter, said he decided to take on the title for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow after discovering no one had yet cracked the 2-hour mark.

The previous record, set by Polish man Valerjan Romanvoski in 2022, stood at 1 hour, 45 minutes and 2 seconds.

Meyer, wearing only his swimsuit, was buried under a mound of snow for 2 hours and 7 seconds.

He said the cold bothered him less than the weight of the snow pressing down on him.

"The heavy snow pressed me down, causing my shoulders and elbows to ache. Perhaps you also feel a sharp ice cube against your back, with no chance to do anything about it, you can only be thankful, thankful for everything," Meyer wrote on Instagram.

The athlete said he wanted to demonstrate that the "body is capable of incredible things."