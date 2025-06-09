Trending
Odd News
June 9, 2025 / 1:05 PM

Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Michigan resident Amanda Hughes said she bought a scratch-off lottery ticket suggested by a store clerk and scored a $500,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Michigan resident Amanda Hughes said she bought a scratch-off lottery ticket suggested by a store clerk and scored a $500,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman took a store clerk's suggestion and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 prize.

Amanda Hughes, 42, who lives in the unincorporated community of Gwinn in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, told Michigan Lottery officials she visited the Kwik Trip on M-553 in Marquette to buy a scratch-off ticket that turned out to be out of stock.

"I don't play scratch off tickets a lot, but I do buy one every once in a while," Hughes said. "When I was at the store, I asked for the $20 Wild Time game, but they had sold out of it, so the clerk suggested 50X Wild Time."

Hughes took the clerk's suggestion -- and discovered it was a lucky move.

"When I scratched the ticket off and saw the prize of $500,000, I wasn't sure if it was real at first," she said. "I thought I must not have read the instructions correctly, so I reread them and then went back into the store to scan the ticket and have the clerk look at it. It was surreal when I realized I really had just won $500,000!"

Hughes said her prize money will go toward buying a house and saving for her children.

"I still can't believe this is real! This money is going to be life changing for my family," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record
Odd News // 5 minutes ago
Swiss man buried in snow for two hours to break world record
June 9 (UPI) -- A Swiss man put his cold endurance to the test and broke a Guinness World Record by spending more than 2 hours buried in the snow while wearing only his swimming trunks.
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
June 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office assisted with the capture of a nearly 400-pound alligator and joked the reptile was cited on "suspicion of being a dinosaur without proper papers."
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
June 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers of an important piece of airport protocol: Costco membership cards do not count as REAL ID.
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
June 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts had a "busy day" when they rescued a baby raccoon found standing on a doorstep and a baby groundhog entangled in a batting cage net.
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
June 9 (UPI) -- A pet zebra that escaped from his owner's home in Tennessee was found near a highway just over a week later and airlifted to a waiting trailer by a helicopter.
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
June 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who received a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket as a gift from her father ended up winning $2 million.
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Odd News // 3 days ago
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
June 6 (UPI) -- A team of physicists from a British university used nanotechnology to create what they dubbed "the world's smallest violin," an instrument that can't be seen without a microscope.
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
June 6 (UPI) -- Drivers and pedestrians in Birmingham, England, were left stunned Friday morning when an escaped bull caused chaos on the city's streets.
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
June 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin zoo announced it has called off the search for an otter on the loose since March, explaining the animal "has made the decision to be a wild otter."
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
June 5 (UPI) -- A California animal control officer teamed up with public works employees to rescue a kitten trapped underground in a storm drain.

Trending Stories

Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild

Follow Us