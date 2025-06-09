Trending
Odd News
June 9, 2025 / 12:46 PM

Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office assisted with the capture of a nearly 400-pound alligator and joked the reptile was "cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur without proper papers."

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies responded alongside North Carolina Wildlife Resources personnel when the "prehistoric perp" was "caught loitering near the double yellow line on Old 30 Road."

The gator, dubbed Pepe by the sheriff's office, was estimated to weigh between 350 and 400 pounds.

The nearly 10-foot reptile "has been cited for Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur Without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe and Obstructing Traffic," the sheriff's office joked.

Officials wrote the alligator was "safely relocated" with no injuries to humans or reptiles.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 minute ago
Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
June 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman took a store clerk's suggestion and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 prize.
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID
June 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers of an important piece of airport protocol: Costco membership cards do not count as REAL ID.
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
June 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts had a "busy day" when they rescued a baby raccoon found standing on a doorstep and a baby groundhog entangled in a batting cage net.
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
June 9 (UPI) -- A pet zebra that escaped from his owner's home in Tennessee was found near a highway just over a week later and airlifted to a waiting trailer by a helicopter.
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
June 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who received a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket as a gift from her father ended up winning $2 million.
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Odd News // 3 days ago
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
June 6 (UPI) -- A team of physicists from a British university used nanotechnology to create what they dubbed "the world's smallest violin," an instrument that can't be seen without a microscope.
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
June 6 (UPI) -- Drivers and pedestrians in Birmingham, England, were left stunned Friday morning when an escaped bull caused chaos on the city's streets.
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
June 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin zoo announced it has called off the search for an otter on the loose since March, explaining the animal "has made the decision to be a wild otter."
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
June 5 (UPI) -- A California animal control officer teamed up with public works employees to rescue a kitten trapped underground in a storm drain.
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
June 5 (UPI) -- A wild elephant wandered out of a national park in Thailand to visit a grocery store, where the peckish pachyderm feasted on eggs and sweet treats.

Trending Stories

Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild

Follow Us