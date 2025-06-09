Trending
Odd News
June 9, 2025 / 12:29 PM

TSA: Costco cards do not count as REAL ID

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
The Transportation Security Administration issued a reminder to travelers on social media that Costco membership cards do not count as REAL ID. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Transportation Security Administration issued a reminder to travelers on social media that Costco membership cards do not count as REAL ID. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers of an important piece of airport protocol: Costco membership cards do not count as REAL ID.

The TSA, which began enforcing the requirement for REAL ID while traveling last month, said on social media that acceptable substitutes for the state-issued identification cards do not include wholesale warehouse memberships.

"We love hot dogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not," the TSA said on X.

The post did not specify what people or entities were spreading the misinformation.

Accepted substitutes for REAL ID at U.S. airports include passports, border crossing and permanent resident cards.

The REAL ID act was passed in 2005, but implementation was delayed multiple times, most recently in 2022 due to backlogs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 7 minutes ago
Clerk helps Michigan woman pick out $500,000 lottery ticket
June 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman took a store clerk's suggestion and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 prize.
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.
June 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office assisted with the capture of a nearly 400-pound alligator and joked the reptile was cited on "suspicion of being a dinosaur without proper papers."
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
June 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts had a "busy day" when they rescued a baby raccoon found standing on a doorstep and a baby groundhog entangled in a batting cage net.
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
June 9 (UPI) -- A pet zebra that escaped from his owner's home in Tennessee was found near a highway just over a week later and airlifted to a waiting trailer by a helicopter.
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
June 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who received a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket as a gift from her father ended up winning $2 million.
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Odd News // 3 days ago
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
June 6 (UPI) -- A team of physicists from a British university used nanotechnology to create what they dubbed "the world's smallest violin," an instrument that can't be seen without a microscope.
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
June 6 (UPI) -- Drivers and pedestrians in Birmingham, England, were left stunned Friday morning when an escaped bull caused chaos on the city's streets.
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
June 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin zoo announced it has called off the search for an otter on the loose since March, explaining the animal "has made the decision to be a wild otter."
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
June 5 (UPI) -- A California animal control officer teamed up with public works employees to rescue a kitten trapped underground in a storm drain.
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
June 5 (UPI) -- A wild elephant wandered out of a national park in Thailand to visit a grocery store, where the peckish pachyderm feasted on eggs and sweet treats.

Trending Stories

Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Baby raccoon, baby groundhog rescued by Massachusetts animal control
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild

Follow Us