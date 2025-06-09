A baby raccoon was rescued from a doorstep in Belchertown, Mass. Photo courtesy of Belchertown Animal Control/Facebook

June 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts had a "busy day" when they rescued a baby raccoon found standing on a doorstep and a baby groundhog entangled in a batting cage net.

Belchertown Animal Control said on social media that the raccoon was "found all all alone on a doorstep."

A photo included in the post shows the raccoon standing on its hind legs and looking at its rescuer.

A short time later, rescuers responded to a batting cage where a baby groundhog was found stuck in a net designed to catch stray baseballs.

The baby animals were taken to the Leyden Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation.

"Both will be rehabilitated and released back to their homes when ready," the post said.