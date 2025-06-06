Trending
Massachusetts dad gives daughter lottery ticket worth $2M

By Ben Hooper
Vanesa Menijvar Acosta won $2 million from a lottery ticket she received as a gift from her father. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery
June 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who received a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket as a gift from her father ended up winning $2 million.

Vanesa Menijvar Acosta, of Norcross, Ga., told lottery officials she received the ticket as a gift from her father, who bought it from the East Boston Corner Market on London Street in East Boston.

The ticket, a $25,000,000 Mega Money game, turned out to be a $2 million winner.

Menijvar Acosta said her winnings will go toward buying a house and paying for college.

