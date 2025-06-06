June 6 (UPI) -- Drivers and pedestrians in Birmingham, England, were left stunned Friday morning when an escaped bull caused chaos on the city's streets.

John Cooper said he was working at Small Heath railway station in the eastern part of the city Friday morning when something caught his eye.

"I saw something go past in the corner of my eye and thought it was a horse," Cooper told Birmingham Live. "I had to go for another look and thought, 'Oh god, it's a bull.'"

Cooper captured video of the bull trotting through roads and stopping traffic.

"The bull didn't seem dangerous, it just seemed lost," he said.

The West Midlands Police confirmed officers were dispatched to the scene.

"We were made aware of a bull in the road near New Bond Street in Birmingham at just before 9.30am today. We're liaising with Birmingham city council and other agencies to ensure the animal is taken to a safe location," a police spokesperson told The Guardian.

Police later confirmed the bull was no longer on the loose, but no details of the capture were released.