Trending
Odd News
June 6, 2025 / 12:43 PM

'World's smallest violin' can't be seen without a microscope

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 6 (UPI) -- A team of physicists from a British university used nanotechnology to create what they dubbed "the world's smallest violin," an instrument that can't be seen without a microscope.

The Loughborough University team said the platinum violin measures 35 microns -- a measurement unit equal to one millionth of a meter -- long, and 13 microns wide.

The violin is smaller than the diameter of a human hair, which ranges from 17 to 180 microns. Tardigrades, eight-legged micro animals, measure between 50 to 1,200 microns long.

The researchers created the minute musical instrument to demonstrate the abilities of their new nanolithography system, technology that allows scientists to build and study nanoscale objects and structures.

The instrument was chosen as a play on the phrase, "Can you hear the world's smallest violin playing just for you?" The phrase is an expression of mock pity in response to exaggerated complaints or overly dramatic reactions.

"Though creating the world's smallest violin may seem like fun and games, a lot of what we've learned in the process has actually laid the groundwork for the research we're now undertaking," Professor Kelly Morrison, head of Loughborough University's Physics Department, said in a news release.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped bull causes chaos on city streets
June 6 (UPI) -- Drivers and pedestrians in Birmingham, England, were left stunned Friday morning when an escaped bull caused chaos on the city's streets.
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
June 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin zoo announced it has called off the search for an otter on the loose since March, explaining the animal "has made the decision to be a wild otter."
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Kitten rescued from California storm drain
June 5 (UPI) -- A California animal control officer teamed up with public works employees to rescue a kitten trapped underground in a storm drain.
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
June 5 (UPI) -- A wild elephant wandered out of a national park in Thailand to visit a grocery store, where the peckish pachyderm feasted on eggs and sweet treats.
Sydney cockatoos learn to use drinking fountains
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sydney cockatoos learn to use drinking fountains
June 5 (UPI) -- A team of researchers in Australia published a paper about how the population of sulphur-crested cockatoos in Sydney have learned to operate drinking fountains designed for human use.
Firefighters rescue stuck baby deer from metal fence
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue stuck baby deer from metal fence
June 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a young deer that tried to squeeze between the bars of a metal fence and became stuck.
Peacock creates hazard on Colorado golf course
Odd News // 1 day ago
Peacock creates hazard on Colorado golf course
June 4 (UPI) -- A Colorado animal control officer responded to a local golf course to remove an unusual hazard from the fairway -- a peacock.
Rescuer uses recorded meows to lure kitten out of underground pipe
Odd News // 2 days ago
Rescuer uses recorded meows to lure kitten out of underground pipe
June 4 (UPI) -- A kitten heard calling for help from an underground pipe in New York was coaxed out by a rescuer and will soon be available for adoption.
Trapped dog rescued from nearly 30-foot mine shaft
Odd News // 3 days ago
Trapped dog rescued from nearly 30-foot mine shaft
June 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia came to the rescue of a wayward dog who found his way into a 26-foot-deep mine shaft.
Two alligators removed from pools in a single day in Florida county
Odd News // 3 days ago
Two alligators removed from pools in a single day in Florida county
June 3 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said deputies and a local trapper ended up removing two alligators from residential pools in a single day.

Trending Stories

Sydney cockatoos learn to use drinking fountains
Sydney cockatoos learn to use drinking fountains
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Wisconsin zoo: Escaped otter 'made the decision' to be wild
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
Wild elephant wanders into store in search of sweet treats
Firefighters rescue stuck baby deer from metal fence
Firefighters rescue stuck baby deer from metal fence
Bear found napping in Florida condo lobby
Bear found napping in Florida condo lobby

Follow Us