June 5, 2025 / 3:46 PM

Kitten rescued from California storm drain

By Ben Hooper
June 5 (UPI) -- A California animal control officer teamed up with public works employees to rescue a kitten trapped underground in a storm drain.

The City of Livermore said on social media that Livermore Police Department Animal Services Officer Kathy Holmes elicited help from Livermore Public Works employees to rescue a kitten trapped in a storm drain near Preston Avenue.

"After carefully removing the storm drain cover, Officer Holmes lowered a humane trap and used a net to gently guide the kitten to safety," officials wrote. "We're not sure how long the little guy was stuck down there, but he's now safe and being cared for by the East County Animal Shelter."

The city said the kitten will soon be available for adoption.

