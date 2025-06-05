June 5 (UPI) -- A team of researchers in Australia published a paper about how the population of sulphur-crested cockatoos in Sydney have learned to operate drinking fountains designed for human use.

The team, whose research was published in the journal Biology Letters, said they placed cameras that recorded more than 500 attempts by cockatoos to use public drinking fountains over the course of 44 days.

The team said the birds in the footage were able to successfully operate the water fountains and take a drink about 46% of the time.

"The behavior consists of a combination of actions involving both feet, bill and shifting body weight to start the water flow," the researchers wrote.

John Martin, a senior ecologist with consultancy firm Ecosure and co-author of the study, said the team was originally studying cockatoo foraging habits when they witnessed the birds using a drinking fountain at a sports field in western Sydney.

"So they would go and stand on it, and then they would have to grip the handle and actually push it forwards to activate it, and then lean over and have a drink," Martin told The Guardian.

He said the birds apparently learned by mimicking humans.

"Eventually one of them got it, and then the others were like, 'Ah, this is fun,'" he said.

Martin said the cockatoos are not reliant on the fountain as a water source, as there is a nearby creek. He said using the fountain seems to give the birds enjoyment and enrichment.

"The flock would come in, and they'd all be foraging and drinking -- having a bit of a relax and a bit of a laugh," he said.

Martin previously co-authored a study revealing that cockatoos in Sydney had learned to open the lids of outdoor trash cans to look for food.