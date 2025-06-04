June 4 (UPI) -- A Colorado animal control officer responded to a local golf course to remove an unusual hazard from the fairway -- a peacock.

The Thonton Police Department said on social media that it was "just another day on the green" when animal control officers were called to the Todd Creek Golf Club.

A wandering peacock had made its way onto the links, creating a hazard for golfers and the bird itself.

The department shared a photo of an officer carrying the peacock in her arms to relocate it.

"Keeping our community (and its unexpected visitors) safe," police wrote.