1 of 2 | Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a fawn found stuck between the bars of a metal fence. Photo courtesy of the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

June 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a young deer that tried to squeeze between the bars of a metal fence and became stuck.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Redbridge Fire Station was dispatched recently on a report of an animal in distress.

The crew arrived to find the fawn was stuck at its hips between the bars of a metal fence.

"The fawn was on the fence about which way to go," firefighters wrote in a news release. "The firefighters had a good i-deer to use their hydraulic spreader equipment to bend the metal providing the space for the fawn to release itself."

The fawn was reunited with its mother nearby.