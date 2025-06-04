Trending
Odd News
June 4, 2025 / 11:52 AM

Rescuer uses recorded meows to lure kitten out of underground pipe

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 4 (UPI) -- A kitten heard calling for help from an underground pipe in New York was coaxed out by a rescuer and will soon be available for adoption.

Pamela Gallagher, who lives in the Bay Shore area on Long Island, said she heard animal sounds coming from underneath her back deck and called for help from firefighters.

Firefighters pulled up some boards and discovered the sounds were coming from about 10 to 15 feet underground, inside a downspout.

John Debacker of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution responded to the home and played recorded kitten sounds to lure the tiny feline close enough that he could reach it with a catch pole.

The kitten, now named Piper, was turned over to NYC Second Chance Rescue for veterinary care and, eventually, adoption.

Debacker said he is now trying to determine whether the kitten's mother and siblings are somewhere nearby. He said he is hoping to find the mother cat and have her spayed.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trapped dog rescued from nearly 30-foot mine shaft
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped dog rescued from nearly 30-foot mine shaft
June 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia came to the rescue of a wayward dog who found his way into a 26-foot-deep mine shaft.
Two alligators removed from pools in a single day in Florida county
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two alligators removed from pools in a single day in Florida county
June 3 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said deputies and a local trapper ended up removing two alligators from residential pools in a single day.
Opossum rescued from Michigan's Mackinac Bridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Opossum rescued from Michigan's Mackinac Bridge
June 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said an opossum was rescued from the Mackinac Bridge, the 5-mile bridge connecting the state's two peninsulas.
Man wins $30,000 from lottery ticket given to him by his nephew
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $30,000 from lottery ticket given to him by his nephew
June 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $30,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a gift from his nephew.
Message in a bottle from Hawaii found in Florida 8 years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle from Hawaii found in Florida 8 years later
June 2 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Michigan girl vacationing with her family in Florida found a message in a bottle that had purportedly been thrown into the ocean 8 years earlier in Hawaii.
Bear found napping in Florida condo lobby
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear found napping in Florida condo lobby
June 2 (UPI) -- Police in Florida shared a photo of a bear found taking a nap in the under-construction lobby of a condominium building.
Porcupine stows away in wrecked plane transported more than 500 miles
Odd News // 1 day ago
Porcupine stows away in wrecked plane transported more than 500 miles
June 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in British Columbia are caring for a porcupine that stowed away in a wrecked plane for a trip via helicopter, boat and trailer.
Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
Odd News // 2 days ago
Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
June 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a pet zebra that escaped from its owner's home and went for a run on the highway.
Truck rollover releases 14 million bees onto Washington road
Odd News // 2 days ago
Truck rollover releases 14 million bees onto Washington road
June 2 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer crash on a Washington road set an estimated 14 million bees loose near the Canadian border, causing the roadway to be closed for 24 hours.
Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
Odd News // 4 days ago
Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
May 30 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast completed 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours -- nearly doubling the previous Guinness World Record.

Trending Stories

Man wins $30,000 from lottery ticket given to him by his nephew
Man wins $30,000 from lottery ticket given to him by his nephew
Trapped dog rescued from nearly 30-foot mine shaft
Trapped dog rescued from nearly 30-foot mine shaft
Message in a bottle from Hawaii found in Florida 8 years later
Message in a bottle from Hawaii found in Florida 8 years later
Two alligators removed from pools in a single day in Florida county
Two alligators removed from pools in a single day in Florida county
Porcupine stows away in wrecked plane transported more than 500 miles
Porcupine stows away in wrecked plane transported more than 500 miles

Follow Us