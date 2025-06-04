June 4 (UPI) -- A kitten heard calling for help from an underground pipe in New York was coaxed out by a rescuer and will soon be available for adoption.

Pamela Gallagher, who lives in the Bay Shore area on Long Island, said she heard animal sounds coming from underneath her back deck and called for help from firefighters.

Firefighters pulled up some boards and discovered the sounds were coming from about 10 to 15 feet underground, inside a downspout.

John Debacker of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution responded to the home and played recorded kitten sounds to lure the tiny feline close enough that he could reach it with a catch pole.

The kitten, now named Piper, was turned over to NYC Second Chance Rescue for veterinary care and, eventually, adoption.

Debacker said he is now trying to determine whether the kitten's mother and siblings are somewhere nearby. He said he is hoping to find the mother cat and have her spayed.