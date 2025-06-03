Trending
June 3, 2025 / 12:30 PM

Trapped dog rescued from nearly 30-foot mine shaft

By Ben Hooper
June 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia came to the rescue of a wayward dog who found his way into a 26-foot-deep mine shaft.

The Country Fire Authority in Victoria said a Labrador named Ted wandered off his owner's property with a Labradoodle named Penny on Thursday and the dog duo made their way to Pronk Track in Trentham.

Penny was found Monday standing vigil next to the mine shaft that now contained her adoptive brother.

"When we arrived, as you would expect, Penny was quite agitated, but luckily one of our firefighters knew the owners because they lived next door to them," Trentham Fire Brigade Capt. David Wheeldon said in a news release.

The fire brigade summoned the owners of the dogs as well as the Country Fire Authority's Oscar 1 rescue crew.

"Throughout the morning, we were providing Ted with plenty of food and water," David said.

Firefighters descended into the mine shaft and were able to bring Ted back up to the surface level for a reunion with Penny and his owners about 2:53 p.m., the CFA said.

The Trentham Fire Brigade and personnel from Forest Fire Management Victoria located a number of nearby mine shafts and secured them to prevent future incidents.

