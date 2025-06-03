June 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said an opossum was rescued from the Mackinac Bridge, the 5-mile bridge connecting the state's two peninsulas.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said on social media that the opossum was spotted on the bridge May 29, prompting a response from bridge staff at the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office.

The workers and a deputy where able to safely wrangle the opossum into a cage and transport it back to the south end of the bridge to be released in Mackinaw City.

The bridge has occasional visits from wildlife, including a family of birds spotted last week.

Another recent wildlife visit on the bridge. On Tuesday this family of Canada geese checked out work on the bridge. They were on the causeway section so they were able to get back down to the water as well. pic.twitter.com/w9b2etgu63— The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) May 30, 2025

"On Tuesday this family of Canada geese checked out work on the bridge. They were on the causeway section so they were able to get back down to the water as well," the Mackinac Bridge Authority said on social media.