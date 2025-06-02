Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods

June 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a pet zebra that escaped from its owner's home and went for a run on the highway.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the zebra arrived at its new home Friday and escaped less than 24 hours later.

The striped equine caused chaos on Interstate 24, near Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Rutherford County, where it was seen running through traffic on both sides of the highway.

Deputies closed the interstate in both directions, but the zebra escaped into a nearby wooded area.

The search for the zebra continued Sunday, but the animal remained unaccounted for Monday morning.

Zebras are legal to be kept as pets in Tennessee without any special permits.