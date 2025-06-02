Trending
Odd News
June 2, 2025 / 4:14 PM

Message in a bottle from Hawaii found in Florida 8 years later

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 2 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Michigan girl vacationing with her family in Florida found a message in a bottle that had purportedly been thrown into the ocean 8 years earlier in Hawaii.

Hoqwell, Mich., resident Josie Law, 11, was on Florida's Anna Maria Island when she spotted the bottle in the surf.

"I was just walking, and the waves were coming up, and it was washing on shore," Law told WTSP-TV. "The wave went like a crash into each other and went back, so then I grabbed it really quickly and I showed my mom."

The bottle contained a small note, reading: "Hello, people who found this. You will be happy that you found this. Why? Because you will know me with this number."

Law's mother, Paris Hoisington sent a text message to the phone number included in the note.

She soon received a response from a 21-year-old Hawaii woman who told her she and her brother had thrown the bottle into the ocean off Oahu eight years earlier.

"And I said, 'you're kidding,'" Hoisington told WFTV.

The note's author, who did not want to be identified, said she was 13 when she and her brother had the idea.

"Yes, we did this when we were 13 and 8 years old. It was something fun we did because we found a message in a bottle before we had decided to make our own in 2018," she said. "It was super fun to see that our bottle ended up all the way in Florida and that they ended up reaching out to us. Definitely did not expect that to happen."

Bobby Deskins, chief meteorologist for WTSP-TV, said that while it seems unlikely that the bottle floated all the way from Hawaii to Florida, it is "technically possible."

"Everyone has got their own theories," Hoisington said. "But Mother Nature is the only one to count for this -- because without her, I don't think it would've traveled that far."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man wins $30,000 from lottery ticket given to him by his nephew
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man wins $30,000 from lottery ticket given to him by his nephew
June 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $30,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a gift from his nephew.
Bear found napping in Florida condo lobby
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear found napping in Florida condo lobby
June 2 (UPI) -- Police in Florida shared a photo of a bear found taking a nap in the under-construction lobby of a condominium building.
Porcupine stows away in wrecked plane transported more than 500 miles
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Porcupine stows away in wrecked plane transported more than 500 miles
June 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in British Columbia are caring for a porcupine that stowed away in a wrecked plane for a trip via helicopter, boat and trailer.
Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
June 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a pet zebra that escaped from its owner's home and went for a run on the highway.
Truck rollover releases 14 million bees onto Washington road
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Truck rollover releases 14 million bees onto Washington road
June 2 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer crash on a Washington road set an estimated 14 million bees loose near the Canadian border, causing the roadway to be closed for 24 hours.
Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
Odd News // 3 days ago
Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
May 30 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast completed 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours -- nearly doubling the previous Guinness World Record.
Maryland man wins six-digit lottery prize for the third time
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland man wins six-digit lottery prize for the third time
May 30 (UPI) -- A devoted Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket player scored a $100,000 prize -- his third time winning a six-digit payout.
Mother bear and cub visit California resident's pool
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mother bear and cub visit California resident's pool
May 30 (UPI) -- A California resident captured video of a mother bear giving her cub a swimming lesson in a backyard pool.
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
May 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies called to remove a bobcat from inside a Colorado resident's living room attempted to get the animal to chase lasers, but the feline was "not impressed."
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
Odd News // 4 days ago
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
May 29 (UPI) -- Famed wax museum Madame Tussauds London unveiled its latest recreation of one of Britain's most beloved icons: a sausage roll from bakery chain Greggs.

Trending Stories

Truck rollover releases 14 million bees onto Washington road
Truck rollover releases 14 million bees onto Washington road
Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
Porcupine stows away in wrecked plane transported more than 500 miles
Porcupine stows away in wrecked plane transported more than 500 miles
Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane

Follow Us