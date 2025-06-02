Trending
Man wins $30,000 from lottery ticket given to him by his nephew

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man won a $30,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a gift from his nephew. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland man won a $30,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a gift from his nephew. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $30,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a gift from his nephew.

The Gwynn Oak resident told Maryland Lottery officials he's a frequent player of scratch-off tickets and recently received a $3 Bonus Crossword ticket as a random gift from his nephew.

The man was surprised to scratch off a $30,000 prize.

"I couldn't believe it. I was totally shocked," the player recalled.

The winner said his nephew will receive a little bit more than a simple "thank you."

"I threw a couple of dollars his way since he bought the ticket," the uncle said.

He said the rest of his winnings will go toward paying off bills.

