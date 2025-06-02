June 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in British Columbia are caring for a porcupine that stowed away in a wrecked plane for a trip via helicopter, boat and trailer.

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society said it is frequently contacted to remove stowaway marmots from cars, but the "porcupine on a plane" situation was unique.

Interior Wildlife said a wreck recovery company transported a wrecked plane from Mackenzie to Kelowna, a distance of about 538 miles, via helicopter, boat and trailer.

It was only once the wreckage was being unloaded to the company's flat deck in Kelowna that a porcupine was found hiding underneath the pilot's seat.

"With the help of our supporting veterinarian we lightly sedated the porcupine via intramuscular injection into the rear end (the only spot we could get to it was through the small plane window)," Interior Wildlife said on social media. "We then pulled it out gently by the front arms a few minutes later, no quills shed. Safe for the humans involved and the animal itself."

The rescue group is in contact with wildlife authorities to determine the best place to release the porcupine back into the wild.