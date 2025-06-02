June 2 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer crash on a Washington road set an estimated 14 million bees loose near the Canadian border, causing the roadway to be closed for 24 hours.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said the truck was carrying more than 70,000 pounds of honey bee hives when it rolled over Friday on Weidkamp Road, between Loomis Trail and West Badger roads.

The crash caused what was initially reported to be 250 million bees -- but was later amended to be closer to 14 million bees -- to swarm around the roadway.

The roadway was closed for about 24 hours to allow the bees to return to their hives and locate their queens.

More than two dozen beekeepers assisted with rescue efforts.

"The goal is to save as many of the bees as possible," the sheriff's office said on social media.

"At this time, on-scene work is done. Hive boxes from the overturned truck were recovered, restored and returned to use," officials wrote. "By morning, most bees should have returned to their hives and those responsible for their delivery will be in charge."

Beekeepers said the insects that did not return to their hives will likely turn wild, joining existing colonies or forming new ones. They said the weather and environmental conditions in the area give the bees a high chance of survival.

The initial crash appeared to be the result of the driver failing to adequately navigate a turn, officials said. The truck driver was not injured.