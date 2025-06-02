Odd News
June 2, 2025 / 10:34 AM

Truck rollover releases 14 million bees onto Washington road

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 2 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer crash on a Washington road set an estimated 14 million bees loose near the Canadian border, causing the roadway to be closed for 24 hours.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said the truck was carrying more than 70,000 pounds of honey bee hives when it rolled over Friday on Weidkamp Road, between Loomis Trail and West Badger roads.

The crash caused what was initially reported to be 250 million bees -- but was later amended to be closer to 14 million bees -- to swarm around the roadway.

The roadway was closed for about 24 hours to allow the bees to return to their hives and locate their queens.

More than two dozen beekeepers assisted with rescue efforts.

"The goal is to save as many of the bees as possible," the sheriff's office said on social media.

"At this time, on-scene work is done. Hive boxes from the overturned truck were recovered, restored and returned to use," officials wrote. "By morning, most bees should have returned to their hives and those responsible for their delivery will be in charge."

Beekeepers said the insects that did not return to their hives will likely turn wild, joining existing colonies or forming new ones. They said the weather and environmental conditions in the area give the bees a high chance of survival.

The initial crash appeared to be the result of the driver failing to adequately navigate a turn, officials said. The truck driver was not injured.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped zebra causes chaos on Tennessee highway, flees into woods
June 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a pet zebra that escaped from its owner's home and went for a run on the highway.
Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
May 30 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast completed 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours -- nearly doubling the previous Guinness World Record.
Maryland man wins six-digit lottery prize for the third time
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland man wins six-digit lottery prize for the third time
May 30 (UPI) -- A devoted Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket player scored a $100,000 prize -- his third time winning a six-digit payout.
Mother bear and cub visit California resident's pool
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mother bear and cub visit California resident's pool
May 30 (UPI) -- A California resident captured video of a mother bear giving her cub a swimming lesson in a backyard pool.
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
May 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies called to remove a bobcat from inside a Colorado resident's living room attempted to get the animal to chase lasers, but the feline was "not impressed."
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
Odd News // 3 days ago
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
May 29 (UPI) -- Famed wax museum Madame Tussauds London unveiled its latest recreation of one of Britain's most beloved icons: a sausage roll from bakery chain Greggs.
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
May 29 (UPI) -- Pigeon pandemonium erupted on a Delta flight from Minnesota to Wisconsin when two birds took flight in the passenger cabin.
Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record
May 29 (UPI) -- A British daredevil broke a Guinness World Record when he performed 7 backflips in 30 seconds -- while on fire.
Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
Odd News // 4 days ago
Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
May 28 (UPI) -- Police in New York warned drivers to avoid a stretch of highway after a tractor trailer covered the roadway in soybean powder.
Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary
Odd News // 4 days ago
Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary
May 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by sitting down together to scratch off a lottery ticket -- uncovering a $2 million win.

Trending Stories

Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
Mother bear and cub visit California resident's pool
Mother bear and cub visit California resident's pool

Follow Us