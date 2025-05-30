Maryland man wins six-digit lottery prize for the third time

May 30 (UPI) -- A devoted Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket player scored a $100,000 prize -- his third time winning a six-digit payout.

The Bowie man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought a Monopoly X50 ticket from Forbes BP at 9701 Annapolis Road in Lanham using $10 he borrowed from his wife.

The player recalled how he convinced his wife to give him the cash by saying: "You know I'm going to split it with you anyway."

The ticket ended up earning the man -- and his wife -- a $100,000 prize.

The player previously visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in 2022 to collect a $250,000 prize from a $250,000 Gold Rush ticket. A few years earlier, he won $100,000 from another scratch-off game.

The player said he will keep buying scratch-off tickets until he hits an even larger prize.

"Now I'm looking for a $1 million or $2 million win, then I'm done," he said.

The winner said his latest prize will go toward new cabinets in his kitchen, new windows in the entire house and starting college funds for his grandchildren.