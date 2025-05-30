May 30 (UPI) -- A California resident captured video of a mother bear giving her cub a swimming lesson in a backyard pool.

The Auburn resident shared video showing the large mama bear and her tiny cub taking a dip in the pool behind the house.

The resident said it is not uncommon for bears to visit the pool in search of somewhere to cool down from the high temperatures.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife encourages residents to keep food and trash safely secured to prevent the animals from becoming too accustomed to humans.