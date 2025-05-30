Trending
Odd News
May 30, 2025 / 12:37 PM

Mother bear and cub visit California resident's pool

By Ben Hooper
May 30 (UPI) -- A California resident captured video of a mother bear giving her cub a swimming lesson in a backyard pool.

The Auburn resident shared video showing the large mama bear and her tiny cub taking a dip in the pool behind the house.

The resident said it is not uncommon for bears to visit the pool in search of somewhere to cool down from the high temperatures.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife encourages residents to keep food and trash safely secured to prevent the animals from becoming too accustomed to humans.

Latest Headlines

Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
May 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies called to remove a bobcat from inside a Colorado resident's living room attempted to get the animal to chase lasers, but the feline was "not impressed."
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
May 29 (UPI) -- Famed wax museum Madame Tussauds London unveiled its latest recreation of one of Britain's most beloved icons: a sausage roll from bakery chain Greggs.
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
May 29 (UPI) -- Pigeon pandemonium erupted on a Delta flight from Minnesota to Wisconsin when two birds took flight in the passenger cabin.
Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record
May 29 (UPI) -- A British daredevil broke a Guinness World Record when he performed 7 backflips in 30 seconds -- while on fire.
Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
Odd News // 1 day ago
Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
May 28 (UPI) -- Police in New York warned drivers to avoid a stretch of highway after a tractor trailer covered the roadway in soybean powder.
Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary
May 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by sitting down together to scratch off a lottery ticket -- uncovering a $2 million win.
Nyala antelope briefly escapes enclosure at Chicago zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nyala antelope briefly escapes enclosure at Chicago zoo
May 28 (UPI) -- The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago confirmed one of its nyala antelopes briefly escaped from its enclosure before being safety returned.
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
May 28 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin engaged in a "brief hoof pursuit" with an escaped pig that ended with the porcine perpetrator being lassoed and reeled in using heavy machinery.
Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
Odd News // 2 days ago
Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
May 28 (UPI) -- The action got an early start during the Detroit Tigers' game against the San Francisco Giants when a squirrel ran out onto the field at the start of the baseball game.
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
Odd News // 3 days ago
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
May 27 (UPI) -- An endurance swimmer spent 12 days swimming 59 miles around Martha's Vineyard, the filming location of the classic movie "Jaws," to raise awareness for shark conservation.

