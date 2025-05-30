Trending
Odd News
May 30, 2025 / 4:10 PM

Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 30 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast completed 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours -- nearly doubling the previous Guinness World Record.

Olivia Vinson, 34, told Guinness World Records she was looking for a challenge when her husband and coach suggested she attempt the record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours (female).

"I was looking for a bigger challenge and my husband and coach actually suggested 24 hours of pull ups, which I initially, quite literally, laughed at because I thought there was no way," Vinson recalled. "I looked up what the current record was, which was 4,081, and again I thought, 'There's no way.'"

Vinson said it was only after she crunched the numbers on the previous record, which was set by Polish woman Paula Gorlo in 2021, that she started to reconsider.

"After a little while, I did some maths on it and I thought maybe I could," she said.

Vinson trained for three months before her first attempt, which ended prematurely.

"I got about 12 hours in it and I pulled a bicep tendon in my left arm, which meant at that point I couldn't even do a single pull-up," Vinson said.

The injury forced her to take two months off before resuming training, and she finally felt ready for a second attempt.

Vinson said her second attempt had its own challenges.

"Nineteen hours in, I started to feel quite nauseous and I think it was just from being over-tired, and it was something I had to just manage as best as possible," she said. "My concern was whether my body would hold out."

The athlete managed to complete the attempt with 7,079 pull-ups -- an average of five pull-ups every minute.

"I've achieved a number that I genuinely didn't think was possible for me when I first came into this," Vinson said. "I think there is something deeply human about pushing boundaries and I think world records create a very tangible marker for human potential."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Maryland man wins six-digit lottery prize for the third time
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
Maryland man wins six-digit lottery prize for the third time
May 30 (UPI) -- A devoted Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket player scored a $100,000 prize -- his third time winning a six-digit payout.
Mother bear and cub visit California resident's pool
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mother bear and cub visit California resident's pool
May 30 (UPI) -- A California resident captured video of a mother bear giving her cub a swimming lesson in a backyard pool.
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
May 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies called to remove a bobcat from inside a Colorado resident's living room attempted to get the animal to chase lasers, but the feline was "not impressed."
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
Odd News // 1 day ago
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
May 29 (UPI) -- Famed wax museum Madame Tussauds London unveiled its latest recreation of one of Britain's most beloved icons: a sausage roll from bakery chain Greggs.
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
May 29 (UPI) -- Pigeon pandemonium erupted on a Delta flight from Minnesota to Wisconsin when two birds took flight in the passenger cabin.
Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record
May 29 (UPI) -- A British daredevil broke a Guinness World Record when he performed 7 backflips in 30 seconds -- while on fire.
Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
Odd News // 2 days ago
Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
May 28 (UPI) -- Police in New York warned drivers to avoid a stretch of highway after a tractor trailer covered the roadway in soybean powder.
Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary
May 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by sitting down together to scratch off a lottery ticket -- uncovering a $2 million win.
Nyala antelope briefly escapes enclosure at Chicago zoo
Odd News // 2 days ago
Nyala antelope briefly escapes enclosure at Chicago zoo
May 28 (UPI) -- The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago confirmed one of its nyala antelopes briefly escaped from its enclosure before being safety returned.
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
Odd News // 2 days ago
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
May 28 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin engaged in a "brief hoof pursuit" with an escaped pig that ended with the porcine perpetrator being lassoed and reeled in using heavy machinery.

Trending Stories

Escaped crane safely returned to Washington zoo
Escaped crane safely returned to Washington zoo
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
Stowaway pigeons cause chaos in passenger cabin on Delta plane
Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record
Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers
Bobcat found inside Colorado home 'not impressed' by lasers

Follow Us