Australian woman completes 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours

May 30 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast completed 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours -- nearly doubling the previous Guinness World Record.

Olivia Vinson, 34, told Guinness World Records she was looking for a challenge when her husband and coach suggested she attempt the record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours (female).

"I was looking for a bigger challenge and my husband and coach actually suggested 24 hours of pull ups, which I initially, quite literally, laughed at because I thought there was no way," Vinson recalled. "I looked up what the current record was, which was 4,081, and again I thought, 'There's no way.'"

Vinson said it was only after she crunched the numbers on the previous record, which was set by Polish woman Paula Gorlo in 2021, that she started to reconsider.

"After a little while, I did some maths on it and I thought maybe I could," she said.

Vinson trained for three months before her first attempt, which ended prematurely.

"I got about 12 hours in it and I pulled a bicep tendon in my left arm, which meant at that point I couldn't even do a single pull-up," Vinson said.

The injury forced her to take two months off before resuming training, and she finally felt ready for a second attempt.

Vinson said her second attempt had its own challenges.

"Nineteen hours in, I started to feel quite nauseous and I think it was just from being over-tired, and it was something I had to just manage as best as possible," she said. "My concern was whether my body would hold out."

The athlete managed to complete the attempt with 7,079 pull-ups -- an average of five pull-ups every minute.

"I've achieved a number that I genuinely didn't think was possible for me when I first came into this," Vinson said. "I think there is something deeply human about pushing boundaries and I think world records create a very tangible marker for human potential."