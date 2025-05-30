May 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies called to remove a bobcat from inside a Colorado resident's living room attempted to get the animal to chase lasers, but the feline was "not impressed."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a Ken Caryl home where a resident found a bobcat hiding behind their TV.

"Cats and dogs chase laser pointers, but this bobcat was not impressed," the sheriff's office said on social media. "When it wandered into a Ken Caryl home and cozied up behind the TV, our deputies thought outside the box -- trying their Taser's green lasers to coax it out. The bobcat's verdict? Not interested."

The bobcat eventually "left at its own pace" through the back door, which had been left open for it.

"Guess some intruders just aren't dazzled by our high-tech tricks," the post said.