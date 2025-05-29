Trending
May 29, 2025 / 3:47 PM

Madame Tussauds London unveils wax sculpture of a Greggs Sausage Roll

By Ben Hooper
May 29 (UPI) -- Famed wax museum Madame Tussauds London unveiled its latest recreation of one of Britain's most beloved icons: a sausage roll from bakery chain Greggs.

The museum showcased the Greggs Sausage Roll wax sculpture in the run-up to National Sausage Roll Day, which falls on June 5.

"For a limited time only, the beloved British classic has secured a top spot in our Baker Street attraction's Culture Capital Zone alongside the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Stormzy and William Shakespeare," Madame Tussauds said in a news release.

The Culture Capital Zone is "dedicated to those who've helped shape the landscape of British culture; from trailblazing artists to political giants and now, the golden, flakey pastry icon of British cuisine," the museum said.

The Greggs Sausage Roll is a savory treat made by wrapping a sausage in puff pastry and baking it.

"We're absolutely thrilled that Madame Tussauds London has chosen to honor the Greggs Sausage Roll in such a unique and iconic way," Greggs CEO Rosin Currie said. "It's a true celebration of a national favorite, and we couldn't think of a more fitting tribute in the lead-up to National Sausage Roll Day. Seeing our Sausage Roll receive the celebrity treatment is a proud and slightly surreal moment for all of us at Greggs."

