Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record

May 29 (UPI) -- A British daredevil broke a Guinness World Record when he performed 7 backflips in 30 seconds -- while on fire.

Ryan Luney, 28, a daredevil with multiple Guinness World Records titles to his name, donned protective gear and was fully engulfed in flames for his acrobatic feat.

"I was freezing," Luney told Guinness World Records. "I'm wearing a couple of layers underneath that are soaked in a gel and put in a fridge for 24 hours to help protect me from the fire -- it was extremely cold."

Luney successfully set the record for the most standing backwards somersaults in 30 seconds (full body burn), and was immediately sprayed with a fire extinguisher and wrapped in a towel to extinguish the flames.

"There are so many records for full-body burns that I didn't even think I could have a chance at even touching, so now that I've done this record, I've kind of got the bug again and I'm thinking I could do more," he said.