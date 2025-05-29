Trending
Odd News
May 29, 2025 / 11:56 AM

Daredevil backflips on fire to break Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 29 (UPI) -- A British daredevil broke a Guinness World Record when he performed 7 backflips in 30 seconds -- while on fire.

Ryan Luney, 28, a daredevil with multiple Guinness World Records titles to his name, donned protective gear and was fully engulfed in flames for his acrobatic feat.

"I was freezing," Luney told Guinness World Records. "I'm wearing a couple of layers underneath that are soaked in a gel and put in a fridge for 24 hours to help protect me from the fire -- it was extremely cold."

Luney successfully set the record for the most standing backwards somersaults in 30 seconds (full body burn), and was immediately sprayed with a fire extinguisher and wrapped in a towel to extinguish the flames.

"There are so many records for full-body burns that I didn't even think I could have a chance at even touching, so now that I've done this record, I've kind of got the bug again and I'm thinking I could do more," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
May 28 (UPI) -- Police in New York warned drivers to avoid a stretch of highway after a tractor trailer covered the roadway in soybean powder.
Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary
May 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by sitting down together to scratch off a lottery ticket -- uncovering a $2 million win.
Nyala antelope briefly escapes enclosure at Chicago zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Nyala antelope briefly escapes enclosure at Chicago zoo
May 28 (UPI) -- The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago confirmed one of its nyala antelopes briefly escaped from its enclosure before being safety returned.
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
May 28 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin engaged in a "brief hoof pursuit" with an escaped pig that ended with the porcine perpetrator being lassoed and reeled in using heavy machinery.
Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
Odd News // 1 day ago
Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
May 28 (UPI) -- The action got an early start during the Detroit Tigers' game against the San Francisco Giants when a squirrel ran out onto the field at the start of the baseball game.
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
Odd News // 1 day ago
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
May 27 (UPI) -- An endurance swimmer spent 12 days swimming 59 miles around Martha's Vineyard, the filming location of the classic movie "Jaws," to raise awareness for shark conservation.
Record-breaking team reunites in Idaho to pass baseball
Odd News // 1 day ago
Record-breaking team reunites in Idaho to pass baseball
May 27 (UPI) -- A pair of serial Guinness World Record-breakers reunited in Idaho to capture the title for the most behind-the-back basketball catches in one minute.
Elephant seal wanders into residential neighborhood
Odd News // 2 days ago
Elephant seal wanders into residential neighborhood
May 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in South Africa said a "coordinated rescue plan is currently in action" to return a wandering elephant seal to the ocean after the animal made a surprise appearance in a suburban neighborhood.
Escaped crane safely returned to Washington zoo
Odd News // 2 days ago
Escaped crane safely returned to Washington zoo
May 27 (UPI) -- A Washington zoo's escaped East African crowned crane was safely returned to the facility after several days on the loose, including a brief time spent "hanging out with a group of great blue herons."
Cow caught in flood found alive on Australian beach 11 miles away
Odd News // 5 days ago
Cow caught in flood found alive on Australian beach 11 miles away
May 23 (UPI) -- A cow was found alive on an Australian beach after being carried up to 11 miles by floodwaters.

Trending Stories

Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
Record-breaking team reunites in Idaho to pass baseball
Record-breaking team reunites in Idaho to pass baseball

Follow Us