May 29 (UPI) -- Pigeon pandemonium erupted on a Delta flight from Minnesota to Wisconsin when two birds took flight in the passenger cabin.

Tom Caw, a passenger aboard Delta Flight 2348 from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wis., said the first pigeon flew through the passenger cabin during preparations for take-off on Saturday.

The bird was removed by baggage handlers, but a second pigeon came out of hiding once the plane left the terminal.

"It was on the floor, strutting down the aisle. Somebody near me reached down to try and grab it, and that's when the chaos happened because the bird just launched into flight," Caw told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Caw recorded the moment a passenger nearly captured the pigeon with his jacket. The plane returned to the terminal and the pigeon was taken outside by the same baggage handlers who caught the first avian.

Caw said a flight attendant then asked passengers to check for any more feathered stowaways.

"Everybody started laughing," Caw said. "And then she waited for a second and she said, 'OK, yes, it's funny. But seriously, check to see if there are any birds under your seats or in your bags.'"

The flight finally took off and landed in Madison 56 minutes after its scheduled time. Caw said he was just happy the incident ended without injuries to humans or birds.

"My guess is the pigeons were tired of flying and wanted snacks," he wrote in his Instagram post. "They didn't know this flight to MSN is too short for Delta to offer beverage/snack service."