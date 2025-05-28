May 28 (UPI) -- Police in New York warned drivers to avoid a stretch of highway after a tractor trailer covered the roadway in soybean powder.

The West Seneca Police Department said on social media said officers responded Tuesday to the "scene of the biggest protein spill bust in WSPD history."

The department explained that a tractor-trailer had lost its load of protein powder in the roadway.

"Please avoid the area while we clean up or bring a vacuum," the post said.

Police joked that the first officer on the scene "has a milk truck and giant shaker bottle on the way."