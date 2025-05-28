Trending
Odd News
May 28, 2025 / 4:03 PM

Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
A Michigan couple scored a $2 million prize from a lottery ticket they scratched off together on their wedding anniversary. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
A Michigan couple scored a $2 million prize from a lottery ticket they scratched off together on their wedding anniversary. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

May 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by sitting down together to scratch off a lottery ticket -- uncovering a $2 million win.

The 44-year-old Oakland County woman told Michigan Lottery officials the romantic day began with the purchase of a Diamonds & Gold scratch-off ticket from Opdyke Featherstone Mobil in Auburn Hills.

"My husband and I like playing different scratch off tickets, especially the Diamonds & Gold game," the winner said. "We scratched this ticket off together on our wedding anniversary and my husband noticed the $2 million prize first. He thought something wasn't right, so we took it to the store to scan it."

"A message came up to file a claim at the lottery office, so we asked a friend to scan it on her lottery app. I started shaking and was in total shock when $2 million came up on the screen. It was so exciting and the best surprise on our anniversary," she said.

The winning couple said they are planning to buy a house, make investments and set some money aside for their children's college funds.

"Congratulations to the lucky player and her husband who had a day they will never forget after winning $2 million on their wedding anniversary," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said. "It is great to hear that the prize will also have a positive impact on their children by helping fund their future education."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
Odd News // 35 minutes ago
Soybean powder spill covers New York highway in protein
May 28 (UPI) -- Police in New York warned drivers to avoid a stretch of highway after a tractor trailer covered the roadway in soybean powder.
Nyala antelope briefly escapes enclosure at Chicago zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Nyala antelope briefly escapes enclosure at Chicago zoo
May 28 (UPI) -- The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago confirmed one of its nyala antelopes briefly escaped from its enclosure before being safety returned.
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig
May 28 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin engaged in a "brief hoof pursuit" with an escaped pig that ended with the porcine perpetrator being lassoed and reeled in using heavy machinery.
Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
May 28 (UPI) -- The action got an early start during the Detroit Tigers' game against the San Francisco Giants when a squirrel ran out onto the field at the start of the baseball game.
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
Odd News // 1 day ago
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
May 27 (UPI) -- An endurance swimmer spent 12 days swimming 59 miles around Martha's Vineyard, the filming location of the classic movie "Jaws," to raise awareness for shark conservation.
Record-breaking team reunites in Idaho to pass baseball
Odd News // 1 day ago
Record-breaking team reunites in Idaho to pass baseball
May 27 (UPI) -- A pair of serial Guinness World Record-breakers reunited in Idaho to capture the title for the most behind-the-back basketball catches in one minute.
Elephant seal wanders into residential neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Elephant seal wanders into residential neighborhood
May 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in South Africa said a "coordinated rescue plan is currently in action" to return a wandering elephant seal to the ocean after the animal made a surprise appearance in a suburban neighborhood.
Escaped crane safely returned to Washington zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped crane safely returned to Washington zoo
May 27 (UPI) -- A Washington zoo's escaped East African crowned crane was safely returned to the facility after several days on the loose, including a brief time spent "hanging out with a group of great blue herons."
Cow caught in flood found alive on Australian beach 11 miles away
Odd News // 5 days ago
Cow caught in flood found alive on Australian beach 11 miles away
May 23 (UPI) -- A cow was found alive on an Australian beach after being carried up to 11 miles by floodwaters.
Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
Odd News // 5 days ago
Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
May 23 (UPI) -- A Norwegian man was roused by a neighbor in the early morning and alerted to an unusual situation: a cargo ship was in his front yard.

Trending Stories

Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
Elephant seal wanders into residential neighborhood
Elephant seal wanders into residential neighborhood
Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor

Follow Us