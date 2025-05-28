Michigan couple win $2M lottery prize on their anniversary

A Michigan couple scored a $2 million prize from a lottery ticket they scratched off together on their wedding anniversary. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

May 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by sitting down together to scratch off a lottery ticket -- uncovering a $2 million win.

The 44-year-old Oakland County woman told Michigan Lottery officials the romantic day began with the purchase of a Diamonds & Gold scratch-off ticket from Opdyke Featherstone Mobil in Auburn Hills.

"My husband and I like playing different scratch off tickets, especially the Diamonds & Gold game," the winner said. "We scratched this ticket off together on our wedding anniversary and my husband noticed the $2 million prize first. He thought something wasn't right, so we took it to the store to scan it."

"A message came up to file a claim at the lottery office, so we asked a friend to scan it on her lottery app. I started shaking and was in total shock when $2 million came up on the screen. It was so exciting and the best surprise on our anniversary," she said.

The winning couple said they are planning to buy a house, make investments and set some money aside for their children's college funds.

"Congratulations to the lucky player and her husband who had a day they will never forget after winning $2 million on their wedding anniversary," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said. "It is great to hear that the prize will also have a positive impact on their children by helping fund their future education."