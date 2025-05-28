Wisconsin deputies use lasso, construction vehicle to nab loose pig

May 28 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin engaged in a "brief hoof pursuit" with an escaped pig that ended with the porcine perpetrator being lassoed and reeled in using heavy machinery.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies responded at 7:32 a.m. Saturday to a call "involving an animal at large in a subdivision in the Town of Wayne."

Deputies arrived to find a farmer attempting to corral a pig that fled from its home.

"After a brief hoof pursuit through the quiet subdivision, one deputy lassoed the suspect like a county fair champion. The pig, clearly unimpressed, took a refreshing dip in a ditch while the next phase of the operation was developed," the post said.

The farmer and deputies used a construction vehicle with a large shovel to reel the pig in from the ditch and transport it back to its pen.

"Eventually, after what we can only describe as 'strategic negotiations,' the pig was returned home and put in a more secure pen," the sheriff's office wrote.

The post ended with a warning that some commenters took as a challenge: "And yes, to all the witty keyboard warriors, we've heard all the jokes."