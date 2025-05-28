Trending
Odd News
May 28, 2025 / 12:08 PM

Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game

By Ben Hooper
May 28 (UPI) -- The action got an early start during the Detroit Tigers' game against the San Francisco Giants when a squirrel ran out onto the field at the start of the baseball game.

The squirrel ran out into the outfield Tuesday at Comerica Park, drawing the attention of FanDuel Sports Network announcers Jason Benetti and Andy Dirks.

"You know, we like to stay on topic here, but -- Squirrel! Squirrel!" Benetti said.

The squirrel dashed past baffled left-fielder Riley Greene before making its way into the Tigers' bullpen.

"He's in the bullpen with the guys down there," Dirks said. "[Tyler] Holton about came unglued."

The squirrel eventually vanished from sight in the bullpen.

"It's amazing," Benetti said. "People think sometimes we don't stay on subject, but literally, first pitch, there's a squirrel."

The Tigers went on to win the game 3-1.

Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha's Vineyard for shark conservation
May 27 (UPI) -- An endurance swimmer spent 12 days swimming 59 miles around Martha's Vineyard, the filming location of the classic movie "Jaws," to raise awareness for shark conservation.
Record-breaking team reunites in Idaho to pass baseball
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Record-breaking team reunites in Idaho to pass baseball
May 27 (UPI) -- A pair of serial Guinness World Record-breakers reunited in Idaho to capture the title for the most behind-the-back basketball catches in one minute.
Elephant seal wanders into residential neighborhood
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Elephant seal wanders into residential neighborhood
May 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in South Africa said a "coordinated rescue plan is currently in action" to return a wandering elephant seal to the ocean after the animal made a surprise appearance in a suburban neighborhood.
Escaped crane safely returned to Washington zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped crane safely returned to Washington zoo
May 27 (UPI) -- A Washington zoo's escaped East African crowned crane was safely returned to the facility after several days on the loose, including a brief time spent "hanging out with a group of great blue herons."
Cow caught in flood found alive on Australian beach 11 miles away
Odd News // 4 days ago
Cow caught in flood found alive on Australian beach 11 miles away
May 23 (UPI) -- A cow was found alive on an Australian beach after being carried up to 11 miles by floodwaters.
Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
Odd News // 5 days ago
Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
May 23 (UPI) -- A Norwegian man was roused by a neighbor in the early morning and alerted to an unusual situation: a cargo ship was in his front yard.
Pigeon Fest to celebrate New York's most controversial birds
Odd News // 5 days ago
Pigeon Fest to celebrate New York's most controversial birds
May 22 (UPI) -- A New York park is celebrating one of the city's most iconic animals next month with Pigeon Fest, a day-long event featuring art exhibitions, science demonstrations and the city's first Pigeon Impersonation Pageant.
Turtle found covered in more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles, algae
Odd News // 5 days ago
Turtle found covered in more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles, algae
May 22 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in North Carolina said they removed more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles and other organisms from a stranded green sea turtle.
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor
Odd News // 6 days ago
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor
May 22 (UPI) -- A morning news anchor for a New York station went into labor in the early morning -- and still anchored the morning show less than two hours later.
East African crowned crane escapes Washington zoo
Odd News // 6 days ago
East African crowned crane escapes Washington zoo
May 22 (UPI) -- A zoo in Washington is asking nearby residents to be on the lookout for an East African crowned crane that escaped from the facility.

