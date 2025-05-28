Squirrel runs out onto field during Detroit Tigers game

May 28 (UPI) -- The action got an early start during the Detroit Tigers' game against the San Francisco Giants when a squirrel ran out onto the field at the start of the baseball game.

The squirrel ran out into the outfield Tuesday at Comerica Park, drawing the attention of FanDuel Sports Network announcers Jason Benetti and Andy Dirks.

"You know, we like to stay on topic here, but -- Squirrel! Squirrel!" Benetti said.

The squirrel dashed past baffled left-fielder Riley Greene before making its way into the Tigers' bullpen.

"He's in the bullpen with the guys down there," Dirks said. "[Tyler] Holton about came unglued."

The squirrel eventually vanished from sight in the bullpen.

"It's amazing," Benetti said. "People think sometimes we don't stay on subject, but literally, first pitch, there's a squirrel."

The Tigers went on to win the game 3-1.