May 28 (UPI) -- The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago confirmed one of its nyala antelopes briefly escaped from its enclosure before being safety returned.

The zoo confirmed the African animal escaped from its primary habitat on Tuesday and went exploring in behind-the-scenes areas.

The antelope never entered public areas and is not dangerous to humans, a zoo representative said.

Zoo guests were cleared from the area near the antelope habitat while zookeepers worked to return the animal to its enclosure.

The zoo is home to nyala antelopes Zola and Hamilton and their three calves. It was not clear which of the animals was the one who briefly escaped.

"Nyala antelope females and young blend into their habitats," the zoo's website states. "Their reddish color and white striped coat mimics dappled sunlight, which provides camouflage protection in thickets and woodlands. The males' chestnut color makes them stand out, but their large size and pointy horns help to keep them safe from predators."