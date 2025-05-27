Trending
May 27, 2025 / 12:54 PM

Record-breaking team reunites in Idaho to pass baseball

By Ben Hooper
May 27 (UPI) -- A pair of serial Guinness World Record-breakers reunited in Idaho to capture the title for the most behind-the-back baseball catches in one minute.

David Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, reunited with former neighbor Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon in Boise. The two men had been neighbors and record-breaking partners for several years before Hannon moved to Michigan.

"We were neighbors and co-conspirators in over 30 world record titles. From speed challenges to coordination stunts, we've always pushed each other to the edge of what's possible -- and then a little further," Rush wrote online.

The pair took time during their reunion to take on the title for the most behind-the-back baseball catches in one minute, which stood at 30.

"We didn't jump right into it. It took a few warm-ups, a couple of mistimed tosses, and a solid rhythm to get back in sync. But once we locked in, the chemistry was undeniable -- just like old times," Rush said.

The men successfully took the record with 39 catches in one minute.

Rush said the record also gave the pair another distinction.

"With this new title, we believe we now hold the most active Guinness World Records together as a duo," he wrote. "From Boise backyards to official record-breaking stages, our partnership has always been about fun, challenge, and pushing limits -- together."

