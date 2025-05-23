Trending
Odd News
May 23, 2025 / 4:23 PM

Cow caught in flood found alive on Australian beach 11 miles away

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 23 (UPI) -- A cow was found alive on an Australian beach after being carried up to 11 miles by floodwaters.

Layla Philipson found the cow alive on the sand on Old Bar beach, on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales.

The cow was one of multiple bovines swept away by floodwaters brought on by torrential rains in New South Wales.

The bovine is believed to have originated from Taree, about 11 miles from the beach where it was located.

Philipson posted photos of the cow to the Taree Community Noticeboard on Facebook, where they came to the attention of the animal's owner.

The owner said the cow has been removed from the beach and is being treated by a veterinarian.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
May 23 (UPI) -- A Norwegian man was roused by a neighbor in the early morning and alerted to an unusual situation: a cargo ship was in his front yard.
Pigeon Fest to celebrate New York's most controversial birds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pigeon Fest to celebrate New York's most controversial birds
May 22 (UPI) -- A New York park is celebrating one of the city's most iconic animals next month with Pigeon Fest, a day-long event featuring art exhibitions, science demonstrations and the city's first Pigeon Impersonation Pageant.
Turtle found covered in more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles, algae
Odd News // 1 day ago
Turtle found covered in more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles, algae
May 22 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in North Carolina said they removed more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles and other organisms from a stranded green sea turtle.
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor
May 22 (UPI) -- A morning news anchor for a New York station went into labor in the early morning -- and still anchored the morning show less than two hours later.
East African crowned crane escapes Washington zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
East African crowned crane escapes Washington zoo
May 22 (UPI) -- A zoo in Washington is asking nearby residents to be on the lookout for an East African crowned crane that escaped from the facility.
North Carolina police eject alligator from pool deck
Odd News // 2 days ago
North Carolina police eject alligator from pool deck
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina responded to a resident's pool deck to eject an unwanted visitor: an alligator.
4,501 lottery tickets win Pick 3 drawing with numbers 9-1-1
Odd News // 2 days ago
4,501 lottery tickets win Pick 3 drawing with numbers 9-1-1
May 21 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were a total 4,501 winning tickets in a Pick 3 drawing that resulted in the winning numbers 9-1-1.
Astronomer: Mystery light over Arizona likely from rocket
Odd News // 2 days ago
Astronomer: Mystery light over Arizona likely from rocket
May 21 (UPI) -- A mysterious beam of light seen in the night sky over Arizona and neighboring states was likely caused by a Chinese rocket, an astronomer said.
Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
May 21 (UPI) -- An Iranian man balanced 96 spoons on his body to break a Guinness World Record for the third time.
Cows airlifted out of Swiss village under threat of rockslide
Odd News // 2 days ago
Cows airlifted out of Swiss village under threat of rockslide
May 21 (UPI) -- Cows stranded in a Swiss village under threat of rockslide were airlifted to safety via helicopter.

Trending Stories

Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor
New York news anchor completes broadcast while in labor
Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard
Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
Pigeon Fest to celebrate New York's most controversial birds
Pigeon Fest to celebrate New York's most controversial birds

Follow Us