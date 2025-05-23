May 23 (UPI) -- A cow was found alive on an Australian beach after being carried up to 11 miles by floodwaters.

Layla Philipson found the cow alive on the sand on Old Bar beach, on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales.

The cow was one of multiple bovines swept away by floodwaters brought on by torrential rains in New South Wales.

The bovine is believed to have originated from Taree, about 11 miles from the beach where it was located.

Philipson posted photos of the cow to the Taree Community Noticeboard on Facebook, where they came to the attention of the animal's owner.

The owner said the cow has been removed from the beach and is being treated by a veterinarian.