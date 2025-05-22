May 22 (UPI) -- A morning news anchor for a New York station went into labor in the early morning -- and still anchored the morning show less than two hours later.

Olivia Jaquith, a morning anchor for WRGB-TV CBS6 in Albany, anchored the 6 a.m. news broadcast on Wednesday after her water broke about 4:15 a.m.

"We do have some breaking news this morning, literally," co-anchor Julia Dunn said at the start of the broadcast. "Olivia's water has broke."

Jaquith insisted it was still "early labor," with her contractions far apart, and went on to anchor the entire broadcast before going to the hospital.

A counter in the corner of the screen explained it was two days past Jaquith's due date.

The anchor had announced in February that she and her husband, Tyn, were expecting their first child.

News Director Stone Grissom praised Jaquith in a statement issued after the broadcast.

"We couldn't be more thrilled for them. From her on-air pregnancy announcement earlier this year to running a half-marathon while expecting, Olivia has met every stage of this journey with grace and grit. Today was no exception," Grissom said. "Olivia's passion for storytelling, love for her hometown, and commitment to our viewers have always been evident. We're overjoyed to soon welcome our newest (and tiniest!) member."