East African crowned crane escapes Washington zoo

May 22 (UPI) -- A zoo in Washington is asking nearby residents to be on the lookout for an East African crowned crane that escaped from the facility.

The Cougar Mountain Zoo issued an alert on social media Wednesday reported the juvenile exotic bird had been spotted outside of zoo grounds in Issaquah.

The crane, distinguished by its crown of golden feathers, was initially seen near Northwest Newport Way in Issaquah and was later spotted at Lake Sammamish State Park.

"If you see her, don't approach, please email us at [email protected]," the post said.