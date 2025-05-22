Turtle found covered in more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles, algae

May 22 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in North Carolina said they removed more than 1.5 pounds of barnacles and other organisms from a stranded green sea turtle.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said on social media that its Resource Management team responded to a call about a stranded juvenile turtle and they brought the reptile to the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center at the North Carolina Aquarium.

"The rehab team gave her an exam and began to clean her up. She was found with a heavy load of epibiota including barnacles, algae, and other sea creatures," the post said.

Officials said the team removed more than 1.5 pounds of epibiota -- organisms that live on the surface of other living organisms -- from the weighed-down turtle.

"Safe in the hands of the aquarium, the green turtle was already looking much more active and on the way to recovery," the post said.