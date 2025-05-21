May 21 (UPI) -- Cows stranded in a Swiss village under threat of rockslide were airlifted to safety via helicopter.

The Alpine village of Blatten, in southern Switzerland's Loetschental valley, was ordered to be evacuated Tuesday due to the threat of rockslide from unstable terrain above the settlement.

About 300 people and 52 cows were evacuated from the village.

Some of the cows were evacuated on foot or via roads, but some of the bovines had to be airlifted out of the village by helicopter.

Authorities said they do not yet know when residents will be able to return to their homes.