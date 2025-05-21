Trending
May 21, 2025 / 1:31 PM

Astronomer: Mystery light over Arizona likely from rocket

By Ben Hooper
May 21 (UPI) -- A mysterious beam of light seen in the night sky over Arizona and neighboring states was likely caused by a Chinese rocket, an astronomer said.

The light sparked speculation online when it was spotted in the sky on the night of May 16, with some hypothesizing it could be energized particles in the atmosphere causing a space weather phenomenon known as Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, or STEVE.

Other theories included reflections from ice crystals in the atmosphere, meteor activity or even extraterrestrial intervention.

Astronomer Tony Phillips wrote on spaceweather.com that the light was most likely caused by a Chinese rocket launched about an hour before the reported U.S. sightings. He said the beam of light may have been from the rocket falling our of orbit or from the deployment of its satellites.

"This plume was not an aurora, and it was not STEVE. We believe it is related to a rocket launch in China," Phillips wrote.

Latest Headlines

Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
May 21 (UPI) -- An Iranian man balanced 96 spoons on his body to break a Guinness World Record for the third time.
Cows airlifted out of Swiss village under threat of rockslide
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Cows airlifted out of Swiss village under threat of rockslide
May 21 (UPI) -- Cows stranded in a Swiss village under threat of rockslide were airlifted to safety via helicopter.
Colorado kangaroo escapes for a second time
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Colorado kangaroo escapes for a second time
May 21 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that made headlines last year when he escaped and went for a hop around a Colorado town made a repeat appearance and was wrangled by police.
Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
May 20 (UPI) -- A pair of 10-year-old boys walking near a beach in Poland found a message in a bottle that turned out to be a handwritten love letter from 1959.
1938 class ring found in parking lot returned to owner's granddaughter
Odd News // 23 hours ago
1938 class ring found in parking lot returned to owner's granddaughter
May 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman found a 1938 class ring in the parking lot of a Starbucks and was able to return it to the original owner's granddaughter.
Idaho man scoops water with his hands to break his own world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man scoops water with his hands to break his own world record
May 20 (UPI) -- The Idaho man who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles beat one of his own records by using his hands to transfer 1.3 gallons of water between two containers in 30 seconds.
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
May 20 (UPI) -- Missouri wildlife officials are reminding residents to check under the hoods of their vehicles after a black rat snake poked out from the engine compartment of a Eugene resident's car.
Deputy fishes baby alligator out of North Carolina pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deputy fishes baby alligator out of North Carolina pool
May 20 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina used a net to capture a small alligator found taking a relaxing swim in a pool.
Two capybaras escape private zoo in Poland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two capybaras escape private zoo in Poland
May 20 (UPI) -- A pair of capybaras escaped from a private zoo in Poland and were rounded up by police with help from local residents.
Michigan Lottery player wins his second Fantasy 5 jackpot in two years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan Lottery player wins his second Fantasy 5 jackpot in two years
May 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man scored a $110,000 jackpot from a Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing just over one year after winning $115,000 Fantasy 5 prize.

Trending Stories

3,076 'Smurfs' come together to break world record in France
3,076 'Smurfs' come together to break world record in France
Registration open for clothing-optional 5k race in South Carolina
Registration open for clothing-optional 5k race in South Carolina

