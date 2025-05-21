4,501 lottery tickets win Pick 3 drawing with numbers 9-1-1

May 21 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were a total 4,501 winning tickets in a Pick 3 drawing that resulted in the winning numbers 9-1-1.

Lottery officials said the numbers 9-1-1 were drawn Tuesday night, resulting in over $1.24 million in prizes being won by a total 4,501 winning tickets.

Players who purchased 50-cent tickets win $250 and players who purchased $1 tickets each earn $500 from a Pick 3 drawing.

"Whatever three numbers you pick, the odds of matching exactly all three in a Pick 3 drawing are the same: 1 in 1,000," lottery officials wrote.