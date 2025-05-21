May 21 (UPI) -- An Iranian man balanced 96 spoons on his body to break a Guinness World Record for the third time.

Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari, 54, originally set the record for most spoons balanced on the body at 85 in 2021, and he broke his own record with 88 spoons in 2023.

Mokhtari has now broken the record a third time, with a total 96 spoons.

The three-time record-breaker said he has been sticking objects to his skin since he was a child.

"But after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now," he told Guinness World Records. "Anything, I mean it, any object. Anything that has a surface I can stick to my body, such as plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood and even a fully grown human."