May 21, 2025 / 10:57 AM

Colorado kangaroo escapes for a second time

By Ben Hooper
May 21 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that made headlines last year when he escaped and went for a hop around a Colorado town made a repeat appearance and was wrangled by police.

Durango Police said on social media that Irwin the kangaroo escaped from his owner's home on Monday, just a few months after going viral for a previous escape in October 2024.

"Naturally, our officers responded to the call (again), safely wrangled him (again) and made sure he was in good hands --because public safety, even with paws and a pouch, is still public safety," police wrote.

The post said Irwin has "earned the title of Durango's Most Unexpected Repeat Offender."

