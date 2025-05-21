Trending
Odd News
May 21, 2025 / 3:48 PM

North Carolina police eject alligator from pool deck

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 21 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina responded to a resident's pool deck to eject an unwanted visitor: an alligator.

The Sunset Beach Police Department said on social media that a pair of officers were called to remove "a surprise visitor lounging on a local pool deck!"

The post included photos of the alligator wandering amid the furniture on the deck.

"With a little patience, and a lot of respect for those teeth, they safely relocated the alligator back to his proper hangout spot at the pond. No sunscreen or swim trunks were involved," police wrote.

The post urged residents to report any out-of-place wildlife to authorities, "especially baby deer this time of year."

"Please don't touch, feed, or approach them. If they seem out of place or in a potentially unsafe spot, give us a call and we will quickly assess the situation," police wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

4,501 lottery tickets win Pick 3 drawing with numbers 9-1-1
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
4,501 lottery tickets win Pick 3 drawing with numbers 9-1-1
May 21 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were a total 4,501 winning tickets in a Pick 3 drawing that resulted in the winning numbers 9-1-1.
Astronomer: Mystery light over Arizona likely from rocket
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Astronomer: Mystery light over Arizona likely from rocket
May 21 (UPI) -- A mysterious beam of light seen in the night sky over Arizona and neighboring states was likely caused by a Chinese rocket, an astronomer said.
Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
May 21 (UPI) -- An Iranian man balanced 96 spoons on his body to break a Guinness World Record for the third time.
Cows airlifted out of Swiss village under threat of rockslide
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Cows airlifted out of Swiss village under threat of rockslide
May 21 (UPI) -- Cows stranded in a Swiss village under threat of rockslide were airlifted to safety via helicopter.
Colorado kangaroo escapes for a second time
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Colorado kangaroo escapes for a second time
May 21 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that made headlines last year when he escaped and went for a hop around a Colorado town made a repeat appearance and was wrangled by police.
Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
Odd News // 1 day ago
Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
May 20 (UPI) -- A pair of 10-year-old boys walking near a beach in Poland found a message in a bottle that turned out to be a handwritten love letter from 1959.
1938 class ring found in parking lot returned to owner's granddaughter
Odd News // 1 day ago
1938 class ring found in parking lot returned to owner's granddaughter
May 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman found a 1938 class ring in the parking lot of a Starbucks and was able to return it to the original owner's granddaughter.
Idaho man scoops water with his hands to break his own world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man scoops water with his hands to break his own world record
May 20 (UPI) -- The Idaho man who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles beat one of his own records by using his hands to transfer 1.3 gallons of water between two containers in 30 seconds.
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
May 20 (UPI) -- Missouri wildlife officials are reminding residents to check under the hoods of their vehicles after a black rat snake poked out from the engine compartment of a Eugene resident's car.
Deputy fishes baby alligator out of North Carolina pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deputy fishes baby alligator out of North Carolina pool
May 20 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina used a net to capture a small alligator found taking a relaxing swim in a pool.

Trending Stories

1938 class ring found in parking lot returned to owner's granddaughter
1938 class ring found in parking lot returned to owner's granddaughter
Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
Man balances 96 spoons on his body to break his own world record
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
3,076 'Smurfs' come together to break world record in France
3,076 'Smurfs' come together to break world record in France

Follow Us