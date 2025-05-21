May 21 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina responded to a resident's pool deck to eject an unwanted visitor: an alligator.

The Sunset Beach Police Department said on social media that a pair of officers were called to remove "a surprise visitor lounging on a local pool deck!"

The post included photos of the alligator wandering amid the furniture on the deck.

"With a little patience, and a lot of respect for those teeth, they safely relocated the alligator back to his proper hangout spot at the pond. No sunscreen or swim trunks were involved," police wrote.

The post urged residents to report any out-of-place wildlife to authorities, "especially baby deer this time of year."

"Please don't touch, feed, or approach them. If they seem out of place or in a potentially unsafe spot, give us a call and we will quickly assess the situation," police wrote.